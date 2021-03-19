Sibanye, Johnson Matthey join forces to form low-carbon supply chain

March 19 (Reuters) - South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater and specialist materials company Johnson Matthey will work together to develop sustainable supply chains for clean hydrogen production and fuel cells, both companies said on Friday.
The firms said they will collaborate on the sourcing and application of platinum group metals and metals used in battery technology to enable the development and commercialisation of low-carbon technologies.
Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.