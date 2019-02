JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it could cut nearly 6,000 jobs as it considers restructuring its struggling gold mining operations.

The precious metal miner said it had entered into consultation with stakeholders on restructuring its gold operations following financial losses at the Beatrix 1 and Driefontein 2,6,7,8 shafts during 2018. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Edmund Blair)