JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Precious metal miner Sibanye-Stillwater on Thursday reported a full-year attributable loss of 2.5 billion rand ($178.10 million), hit by impairments from its gold assets and a deferred tax charge.

The firm posted a headline loss per share of 1 cents per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, compared with a loss of 12 cents per share in the previous year. ($1 = 14.0372 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)