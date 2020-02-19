Earnings Season
February 19, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater posts headline loss

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater reported an annual earnings loss on Wednesday, weighed down by strike related losses in the fist half of the year at its gold operations and a non-recurring costs relating to its convertible bonds.

Sibanye posted a headline loss of 40 cents per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, compared with a loss of 1 cent per share in the previous year.

However, group revenue increased by 44% year-on-year to $5.043 billion driven by rising precious metals prices and an improving or steady operating performance. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
