Earnings Season
February 20, 2019 / 11:08 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S.Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater raises 2018 expected loss to $177 mln

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sibanye-Stillwater said on Wednesday it expects its full-year attributable loss to be over $100 million. larger than guidance in a trading statement last week, following a review of tax changes in the United States.

“A further review of the effects... has resulted in an amendment to deferred tax,” it said in a stock exchange announcement, adding it now expects its attributable loss for the year to be 2.5 billion rand ($177.12 million), rather than 1 billion rand.

$1 = 14.1147 rand Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely

