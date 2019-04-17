Basic Materials
South Africa's Sibanye lost $114 mln in revenues due to strike -CEO

WESTONARIA, South Africa, April 17 (Reuters) - A five-month strike at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines has cost the company 1.6 billion rand ($115 million) in lost revenues, Chief Executive Neal Froneman said on Wednesday.

He was speaking shortly after the company signed a wage deal with a union to end the industrial action on Wednesday.

“It’s cost a lot of money,” Froneman told reporters at the company’s headquarters in Westonaria, South Africa.

$1 = 13.9800 rand Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Susan Fenton

