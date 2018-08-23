FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater swings into H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - South African precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater swung to a half-year profit, bolstered by the inclusion of its U.S platinum operations and higher platinum group metals basket price.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to June 30, 2018 rose to 4 cents per share compared with a loss of 135 cents per share in the year ago period, in line with market expectations.

HEPS is the main profit gauge used in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by Edmund Blair

