AMCU strike at Sibanye-Stillwater legal - South African court

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A court has found that a strike by a union representing just under half of all workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s South African gold operations is legal, despite the company declaring otherwise last week.

South Africa’s Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Friday that the court disagreed with Sibanye’s reason for judging the strike unprotected, and ordered Sibanye to pay for the costs of the case.

Sibanye shares were down 1.88 percent to 9.42 rand at 1530 GMT. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by James Macharia)