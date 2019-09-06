Financials
September 6, 2019 / 9:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Sibur considering dollar-denominated Eurobond issue -source

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sibur, Russia’s largest petrochemicals company, is considering issuing a U.S. dollar-denominated Eurobond of a benchmark size with a maturity of five to six years, a financial market source said on Friday.

Sibur has mandated Gazprombank, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Sberbank CIB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in London, Europe and the United States starting on Sept. 9, the source said. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Jason Neely)

