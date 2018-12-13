Siccar Point stretches reserves based credit to over $700 mln

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) -

* British North Sea-focused, private-equity backed oil firm Siccar Point said on Thursday banks have agreed to top up its reserves based lending (RBL) facility.

* The facility limit was raised from $600 million to $800 million and the immediately available amount under the RBL also increased to over $700 million, Siccar Point said.

* The credit line’s maturity was extended by two years to 2025.

* The banks involved are: DNB (Co-Technical), ING (Co-Technical), Natixis (Agent), ABN Amro, Barclays, BNP, CACIB, Citi, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Nedbank and NIBC. Other advisers included Rothschild & Co and Ashurst.

* Siccar Point is headed by Jonathan Roger, a former Centrica executive, and backed by private equity firm Blue Water Energy and Blackstone. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Evans)