June 25 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc, the world’s largest spirits company, said on Monday it had proposed a partial tender offer to Chinese liquor company Sichuan Shuijingfang Company to raise its stake to up to 60 percent in the company.

Diageo offered 62 renminbi per share of Sichuan, the company said in a statement. It currently holds a 39.71 percent stake. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)