SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional will renegotiate debt owed to lenders Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica Federal.

In a securities filing on Thursday, the company known as CSN said the agreement will increase the duration of that debt, whose principal equals 49 percent of its consolidated debt, to 45 months from 26 months. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)