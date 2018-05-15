Brazil's CSN plans more asset sales this year, CEO says

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive Officer of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional told analysts on Tuesday the company plans to sell up to 4 billion reais ($1 billion) in assets by the end of the year.

Benjamin Steinbruch said the company is willing to sell assets such as a stake in rival steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, a port terminal in the state of Rio de Janeiro and its Portuguese subsidiary Lusosider Aços Planos SA.

CSN announced late on Monday the sale of its U.S. unit for $400 million.