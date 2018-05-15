FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 3:45 PM / in 8 minutes

Brazil's CSN plans more asset sales this year, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 15 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive Officer of Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional told analysts on Tuesday the company plans to sell up to 4 billion reais ($1 billion) in assets by the end of the year.

Benjamin Steinbruch said the company is willing to sell assets such as a stake in rival steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, a port terminal in the state of Rio de Janeiro and its Portuguese subsidiary Lusosider Aços Planos SA.

CSN announced late on Monday the sale of its U.S. unit for $400 million.

$1 = 3.6696 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.