SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said a court blocked the company’s plan to distribute dividends that had been announced on Aug. 17, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company said it was “surprised” by the ruling, handed down by a São Paulo federal tax court, and is pondering what measures to take. CSN had intended to start payment of the dividends on Aug. 30, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano)