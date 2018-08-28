UPDATE 1-Brazil's CSN says court blocked $217 mln dividend distribution

(Adds value of dividend as per Aug. 17 filing)

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said a court blocked the company’s plan to distribute 890 million reais ($217 million) in dividends that had been announced on Aug. 17, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company said it was “surprised” by the ruling, handed down by a São Paulo federal tax court, and is pondering what measures to take. CSN had intended to start payment of the dividends on Aug. 30, the filing said. ($1 = 4.1032 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)