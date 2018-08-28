FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 28, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's CSN says court blocked $217 mln dividend distribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds value of dividend as per Aug. 17 filing)

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said a court blocked the company’s plan to distribute 890 million reais ($217 million) in dividends that had been announced on Aug. 17, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company said it was “surprised” by the ruling, handed down by a São Paulo federal tax court, and is pondering what measures to take. CSN had intended to start payment of the dividends on Aug. 30, the filing said. ($1 = 4.1032 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.