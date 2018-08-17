FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Brazil's CSN renegotiates debt, to pay dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, or CSN, will pay 890 million reais ($227.49 million) to shareholders as extraordinary dividends, the company said on Friday in a securities filing.

CSN also said it has concluded a debt renegotiation with a main creditor, Banco Bradesco SA, without disclosing financial details.

The dividend payment, an annual move by the steelmaker, was approved by the board on Friday and will be paid on Aug. 29, the firm said.

$1 = 3.9122 reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Sandra Maler

