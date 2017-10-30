Brazil's CSN non-audited data show third-quarter swing to profit

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA , Brazil’s third largest flat steelmaker, swung to a profit in the third quarter, according to non-audited figures released on Monday.

CSN earned a net 256.2 million reais ($79.1 million), reversing a loss of 66.8 million the year before. Operating profit, however, slipped 18 percent to 662.2 million reais.

CSN had previously failed to release earnings for 2016 and 2017 ahead of regulatory deadlines. ($1 = 3.2372 reais) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by Louise Heavens)