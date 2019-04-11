Company News
April 11, 2019 / 2:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil steelmaker CSN expects 2019 to be "huge" -CEO

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - After emerging from one of the most difficult periods in its history, 2019 is shaping up to be a bumper year for Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, chief executive Benjamin Steinbruch said on Thursday.

“Expectations are huge,” the CSN boss said at a conference in New York, noting that the firm has cut costs and increased efficiencies. He added that the price of iron ore jumped to $95, a $30 increase, in the weeks after a dam operated by Vale SA burst in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, killing hundreds. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

