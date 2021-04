Sidley Austin has poached one of DLA Piper’s most senior partners after experiencing several high-profile departures of its own.

Thomas Califano, who was both DLA Piper’s global co-chair and the U.S. chair of its restructuring group, has joined Sidley as a partner in its New York office, Sidley said Tuesday.

