IN BRIEF: Sidley taps former NYC Bar diversity head to lead East Coast D&I efforts

As Big Law firms continue channeling resources toward improving diversity, Sidley Austin’s said Tuesday that it has hired Deborah Martin Owens, formerly the New York City Bar Association’s executive director for diversity and inclusion, as its East Coast diversity director.

Martin Owens will work with longtime Sidley partner Maria Melendez, who took over as the firm’s global chief diversity officer last year.

