After strong 2020, Sidley sets first partner retreat since pandemic to chart its future

With increases in both revenue and profits under its belt for 2020, Sidley Austin is enjoying a busy 2021 so far and plotting a post-pandemic path with its first in-person partner retreat since the coronavirus outbreak.

The 1,900-lawyer firm booked its partner retreat for April 2022 in Arizona, said Michael Schmidtberger, chair of Sidley’s executive committee, who touted the firm’s financial performance last year and so far in 2021.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rpERRl