After exits, Sidley adds a practice chief from Hogan Lovells

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Sidley Austin has picked up a life sciences practice leader from Hogan Lovells, adding to the plus side of its lateral ledger after a string of high-ranking partner departures last year.

Asher Rubin, the leader of Hogan Lovells’ health and lifestyle industry sector group and the global co-head of its life sciences and health care industry sector group, said Friday that he and Adriana Tibbitts, another life sciences-focused partner, are joining Sidley Austin.

