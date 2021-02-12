IN BRIEF: Sidley adds ex-EPA policy head to D.C. ranks

Sidley Austin has added the former head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s policy shop to its ranks in Washington, D.C.

Brittany Bolen joined the firm on Tuesday as a senior policy adviser to its environmental and government strategies practices. Before her resignation from the Trump administration in January, Bolen led the agency’s policy office as associate administrator for policy and senior counsel to administrator Andrew Wheeler.

