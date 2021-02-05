Sidley loses another practice leader, this time to Morgan Lewis

A slow-motion raid on Sidley Austin practice leaders is continuing, with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius poaching a co-leader of the Chicago-based firm’s global finance group.

Mark Kirsons is joining Morgan Lewis as a partner in its Chicago office, the firm said Friday. The move reunites him with other Sidley alumni, including Ami Wynne, who previously led Sidley’s global labor and employment practice before joining Morgan Lewis in February 2020.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aHBqOI