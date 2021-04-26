Sidley names first woman, first Latina to top management role

Sidley Austin on Monday announced that Yvette Ostolaza, a co-chair of its global litigation practice, is slated to become the firm’s first-ever female and Latina chair of its management committee next year.

Ostolaza takes over for Larry Barden, who began leading the management committee – which oversees the firm’s day-to-day operations – in 2014. During Barden’s tenure, the firm broke the $2 billion ceiling in terms of gross revenue generated in a single year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32WOX1j