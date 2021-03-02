Sidley taps Cravath partner, longtime SEC counsel to expand capital markets practice

Sidley Austin is expanding its global capital markets practice, bringing on a Cravath, Swaine & Moore partner who helped Palantir Technologies Inc go public, along with the former chief corporate governance counsel of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Former Cravath partner Johnny Skumpija and former SEC official Sonia Barros have joined the Chicago-founded law firm as partners in New York and Washington, D.C., respectively, Sidley said Tuesday.

