Trump admin Treasury lawyer returns to Sidley Austin

The second highest-ranking attorney at the U.S. Treasury Department is heading back to Sidley Austin, the firm announced Monday.

As the principal deputy general counsel at Treasury, Brian Morrissey helped oversee the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program and other relief programs that were tucked inside the CARES Act Congress passed last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

