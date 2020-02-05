Siemens Energy ready to be at centre of global climate debate - CEO

MUNICH, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser is ready for Siemens Energy - an energy business it plans to spin off by September - to be at the centre of the global debate on climate change, he told the company’s AGM on Wednesday.

“That is why we are setting up a sustainability committee, where independent leadership people will be represented,” he said.

“This committee will report on sensitive projects, and be able to escalate them,” Kaeser said.

The trains to factory software maker has come under fire after it agreed to honour a contract to supply signalling equipment to a massive coal mine in Australia. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Michelle Martin)