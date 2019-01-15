EU's Moscovici says decision on Alstom-Siemens deal will not be "naive"

STRASBOURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission will take into account future economic developments and not be “naive” when it decides over a planned rail deal between industrial groups Alstom and Siemens an EU senior official said.

“The reflection of the Commission as a whole is certainly not obsolete. We want to take into account the evolutions of the economy of tomorrow. We are not naive,” EU economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters at the end of the Commission’s weekly meeting, at which the possible Franco-German deal was discussed. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)