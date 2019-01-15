EU's Vestager briefed Commission over Siemens-Alstom rail deal, decision by Feb. 18

BRUSSELS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Union antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager briefed her fellow commissioners on Tuesday over a planned Franco-German rail merger between industrial groups Alstom and Siemens, an EU senior official said.

The European Commission will decide on whether to authorise the deal by February 18, EU Economy and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told a news conference in Strasbourg after the weekly meeting of the EU executive. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)