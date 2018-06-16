FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Siemens wins $2 bln contract to build new London Tube trains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens has been awarded a contract worth about 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) to design and build 94 new generation trains for the Piccadilly Line on London’s metropolitan train network known as the Tube.

“The award of this contract is a significant step allowing Siemens Mobility Limited to progress its plan to build a new factory in Goole, East Yorkshire, to manufacture and commission trains,” said Transport for London, the public body in charge of the Tube, in a statement.

$1 = 0.7528 pounds Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Adrian Croft

