UPDATE 1-Siemens signs deal with China's SPIC in effort to revive gas turbine

FRANKFURT/Zurich, March 26 (Reuters) - Siemens and China’s State Power Investment Corp (SPIC) signed a co-operation deal on Tuesday in the latest step by the German company to improve the fortunes of its ailing gas to power turbines business.

The strategic partnership framework agreement comes on top of speculation that Siemens is looking to find a joint venture partner for the business, where sales and profit have collapsed.

China is one of the few remaining markets for gas turbines, which have lost ground elsewhere due to the increasing popularity and cheapness of renewable power generation.

The deal, signed in Beijing on Tuesday, expands an existing cooperation spanning power generation, product demonstration and novel management systems for decentralised energy systems.

Financial details of the accord, which Siemens said would create a China-based supplier eco-system, were not disclosed.

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said, “Both parties are set to benefit from the expected structural growth in China’s electricity generation market.”

The deal follows an earlier agreement between Siemens and China’s United Heavy-duty Gas Turbine Company, in which SPIC is the majority shareholder, to collaborate on technology and training.

Siemens has been looking for help in turning around its ailing turbines business, which has been battling a world-wide collapse in demand.

Reuters reported last week that Siemens was looking to come up with a solution by its investor day in May.

Sources have told Reuters that discussions between Siemens and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had intensified recently but they said Siemens was also looking at other options for the business where profit halved during the first quarter.

Germany’s Manager Magazine has reported that Siemens could enter a joint venture with the Japanese company for building large gas and steam generators while keeping the profitable service business. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and John Revill, editing by Edward Taylor and Alexander Smith)