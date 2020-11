FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which builds steam turbines for power plants, will no longer bid in tenders for stations powered by coal, it said on Tuesday.

The group, which also released fourth-quarter results for the first time since its spin-off from former parent Siemens in September, said it would now review the impact of its decision on employees and sites. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Nick Zieminski)