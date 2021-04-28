German companies worried about Chinese privacy regulation -Siemens Energy

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German companies are worried about requirements for local data storage in China and restrictions on cross-border data transfer, the chairman of Siemens Energy’s supervisory board said on Wednesday according to a speech text.
Chinese state-owned companies’ procurement hinders transparency and openness, Joe Kaeser said during virtual talks between China and Germany, according to the text. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Madeline Chambers)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.