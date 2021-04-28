Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
German companies worried about Chinese privacy regulation -Siemens Energy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - German companies are worried about requirements for local data storage in China and restrictions on cross-border data transfer, the chairman of Siemens Energy’s supervisory board said on Wednesday according to a speech text.

Chinese state-owned companies’ procurement hinders transparency and openness, Joe Kaeser said during virtual talks between China and Germany, according to the text. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Madeline Chambers)

