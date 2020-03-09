Siemens aims for 30% stake Siemens Energy after spin-off - sources

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Siemens aims to take a minority position in turbines maker Siemens Energy, which the German industrial conglomerate is spinning out later this year as it continues with its corporate restructuring, people close to the matter said.

Siemens plans to hand over to its existing owners about 70% of the shares in the unit while retaining roughly 30%, allowing it to deconsolidate the business, the people said. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; editing by Thomas Seythal)