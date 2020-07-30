Siemens Gamesa hires new executives in bid for turnaround

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said it had appointed new senior executives on Thursday, hours after posting an operating loss and lowering its financial outlook due to the impact of the coronavirus on already-strained profit margins.

Beatriz Puente, whose current role is Executive Managing Director Finance and Administration at Spanish group NH Hotels , will join as Chief Financial Officer on Dec. 1, Siemens Gamesa said in a statement.

To head up the troubled onshore unit, Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, former co-CEO of Japanese-Danish venture MHI Vestas, will join on Nov. 1. Current head of services for the Americas region, Juan Gutierrez, takes over at the top of the global services unit on Aug. 15. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Nathan Allen)