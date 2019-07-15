Siemens and partners to invest 30 mln eur in Goerlitz site

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Siemens, the state of Saxony and the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft are creating around 100 new jobs by investing roughly 30 million euros ($33.80 million) at the engineering company’s site in Goerlitz, eastern Germany.

The partners are establishing an innovation campus and a company start-up accelerator on the site of Siemens’s industrial steam turbine plant, which currently employs 800 people.

The aim is to encourage other technology and industrial companies as well as startups and research institutes to establish operations in the region close to the border with Poland.

Siemens and the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, a German research organisation, will also establish a hydrogen research laboratory to study the production, storage and use of hydrogen, the company said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Michelle Martin)