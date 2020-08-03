Best time for Siemens Healthineers to hike capital is after Aug, before Christmas - source

MUNICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The ideal time for Siemens Healthineers to do a capital increase would be after August but before the pre-Christmas period, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company source added that it would not be surprising if the German health group opted to make the move in the earlier part of that timeframe.

Healthineers said on Sunday it was buying Varian Medical Systems of the United States for $16.4 billion in a deal that seeks to create the global leader in cancer care solutions. (Reporting by Joern Poltz Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Thomas Seythal)