Siemens Healthineers says has no interest in buying Qiagen

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German health technology company Siemens Healthineers is not interested in a takeover of Qiagen, the genetic testing company which last month said it would start talks with several potential suitors.

“We know the company of course. We are not interested,” Healthineers’ Chief Executive Bernd Montag told Reuters in an interview.

As one of its larger peers, Healthineers was seen as a potential suitor but Montag said Qiagen was not the type of company he was interested in.

“We are not looking for profitable niches, but for solutions for the large problems in the health sector,” he said.

Qiagen’s market value has soared about 30% to $9.4 billion since the company said last month it was open to talks with interested parties, following reports about an approach by life sciences tools maker Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Healthineers in October bought Corindus Vascular Robotics for $1.1 billion, its biggest acquisition since listing on the stock market last year.

Speaking at the sidelines of an investor conference in London on Tuesday, Montag said his company was ready for further deals if the right target came along.

“But we feel no pressure to act,” he said. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Bart Meijer; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)