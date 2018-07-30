CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Healthineers Q3 hit by currency headwinds, shares indicated lower

(Corrects to read weaker dollar, paragraph 1)

* Q3 net profit falls 10 pct to 293 mln euros

* Sales 3.3 bln euros vs 3.27 bln consensus f’cast

* Reaffirms full-year guidance

* Says has shipped more than 560 Atellica machines

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers reported a 10 percent slump in net profit to 293 million euros ($342 million) hurt by a weaker dollar, sending shares in world’s largest maker of medical imaging gear down 4.4 percent in pre-market trading on Monday.

Its third-quarter revenue was flat at 3.3 billion euros ($3.85 billion).

Adjusted for currency effects sales were up 5 percent buoyed by its core imaging business which makes X-ray and MRI machines.

However, its adjusted profit margin fell to 16.0 percent from 17.1 percent a year earlier hurt by currency effects and lower profitability in its diagnostics unit as it invests in a new product.

“Despite increasingly negative currency effects and investments in the future of the laboratory diagnostics business, we confirm our guidance for the current fiscal year,” Chief Executive Bernd Montag said in a statement.

Healthineers shares have risen by more than a third since their debut on the Frankfurt stock exchange in mid-March, outpacing a 13 percent rise in the European healthcare sector .

Healthineers is pinning its hopes on Atellica Solution, its new flagship blood and urine diagnostics machine, to turn around its underperforming In-Vitro diagnostics business where it lags market leader Roche.

It hopes to place 7,000 new machines by 2020 - around a third of its current installed base of 21,000 - and is targeting between 800 and 1,000 new machines by the end of this fiscal year.

By the end of June, it said it had shipped more than 560 machines, up from around 250 at the end of its second quarter.

Healthineers reaffirmed it expects comparable revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent and an adjusted operating profit margin of 17 to 18 percent for 2018.