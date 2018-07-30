Healthineers confirms guidance as Atellica shipments gain pace

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers confirmed its full-year guidance on Monday as it posted a 5 percent rise in sales growth for the third quarter and said shipments of its new flagship diagnostics machine were picking up pace.

The world’s largest maker of medical imaging gear said revenue in its fiscal third quarter came in at 3.3 billion euros ($3.85 billion) compared to a company-provided consensus forecast of 3.271 billion euros.

Adjusted profit fell 10 percent to 503 million euros, hurt by the impact of the strong dollar and lower profitability in its diagnostics division. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)