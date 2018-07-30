FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
July 30, 2018 / 5:17 AM / in 3 hours

Healthineers confirms guidance as Atellica shipments gain pace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers confirmed its full-year guidance on Monday as it posted a 5 percent rise in sales growth for the third quarter and said shipments of its new flagship diagnostics machine were picking up pace.

The world’s largest maker of medical imaging gear said revenue in its fiscal third quarter came in at 3.3 billion euros ($3.85 billion) compared to a company-provided consensus forecast of 3.271 billion euros.

Adjusted profit fell 10 percent to 503 million euros, hurt by the impact of the strong dollar and lower profitability in its diagnostics division. ($1 = 0.8581 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.