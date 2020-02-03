Hot Stocks
February 3, 2020 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Healthineers Q1 earnings lower on ramp-up costs

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers’ operating income slipped 11% in the first quarter of its fiscal year, despite higher revenues, as it sold less profitable imaging machines and incurred ramp-up costs for its new Atellica blood-testing machines.

The German maker of diagnostic equipment said adjusted earnings before interest and tax declined to 484 million euros ($536 million) during the October-December period.

That was below an average analyst estimate of 568 million euros, according to a consensus posted on the company’s website.

“Profitability was negatively impacted by a temporary dip in Imaging and the guided weak margin performance in Diagnostics,” the group said in a statement on Monday.

Atellica ramp-up costs were inflated by the shipment of more than 600 analyzers from July to September last year, it added.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Riham Alkousaa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below