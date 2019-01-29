Healthcare
January 29, 2019 / 6:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Launch of new diagnostics machine drags on Healthineers profit

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens Healthineers on Tuesday said it is taking measures to improve profitability at its diagnostics division after earnings at the unit fell by almost a quarter in its fiscal first quarter.

The maker of medical imaging gear and diagnostics equipment said group sales rose 3 percent in the three months to the end of December to 3.3 billion euros ($3.77 billion), in line with the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

Adjusted profit for the period was flat at 545 million euros, slightly below the consensus forecast for 555 million euros. ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below