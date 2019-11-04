Healthcare
November 4, 2019 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Siemens Healthineers Q4 profit jumps 36% on strong sales growth

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers on Monday posted a better-than-expected 36% increase in fourth-quarter net profit, to 507 million euros ($566.1 million), as sales of its hospital equipment were much stronger than expected.

Analysts polled by the company on average had forecast net profit of 483 million euros, after a 374 million euros result a year earlier.

Comparable sales growth of 8% beat expectations for a 5.5% expansion. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below