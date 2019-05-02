Strong sales of imaging gear help Healthineers post Q2 beat

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers posted quarterly revenue and earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday helped by strong sales of its imaging gear and said measures to improve the roll-out of its blood and urine testing machines were bearing fruit.
The German company’s currency-adjusted sales rose 5.8 percent in its fiscal second quarter to 3.5 billion euros ($3.92 billion), while net profit jumped 24 percent to 381 million euros.
Analysts polled for Reuters had expected net profit of 374 million euros and sales of 3.485 billion euros.
Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal