Strong sales of imaging gear help Healthineers post Q2 beat

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers posted quarterly revenue and earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday helped by strong sales of its imaging gear and said measures to improve the roll-out of its blood and urine testing machines were bearing fruit.

The German company’s currency-adjusted sales rose 5.8 percent in its fiscal second quarter to 3.5 billion euros ($3.92 billion), while net profit jumped 24 percent to 381 million euros.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected net profit of 374 million euros and sales of 3.485 billion euros.