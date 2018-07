BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Siemens Healthineers said on Wednesday U.S. health regulators had approved two new tests that can help doctors diagnose more quickly whether a patients is having a heart attack.

The German company said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had cleared two tests that can detect lower levels of troponin I than conventional tests for its Atellica IM and ADVIA Centaur XP/XPT diagnostic machines.