March 14, 2018 / 6:48 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/MUNICH, March 14 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of shares in Siemens Healthineers is expected to be priced at 28 euros per share, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

“Orders below 28 euros a share risk missing out,” said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The offer period for a 15 percent stake in the German medical imaging and diagnostics business runs until Thursday, with trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange due to start on Friday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner Writing by Douglas Busvine Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
