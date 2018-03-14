FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
March 14, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Healthineers IPO pricing seen at 27.50-28.50 euros/shr - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Healthineers are likely to be priced between 27.50 and 28.50 euros in the company’s initial public offering, toward the lower end of an indicative price range of 26 to 31 euros, a person familiar with the placement said on Wednesday.

That would value the medical imaging and diagnostics business at 27.5 to 28.5 billion euros ($34.1-35.3 billion), fetching proceeds for parent Siemens of 4.13 to 4.28 billion euros.

The offer period is due to run through Thursday and the shares are to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.