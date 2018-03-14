Healthineers IPO pricing seen at 27.50-28.50 euros/shr - source

MUNICH, March 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Healthineers are likely to be priced between 27.50 and 28.50 euros in the company’s initial public offering, toward the lower end of an indicative price range of 26 to 31 euros, a person familiar with the placement said on Wednesday.

That would value the medical imaging and diagnostics business at 27.5 to 28.5 billion euros ($34.1-35.3 billion), fetching proceeds for parent Siemens of 4.13 to 4.28 billion euros.

The offer period is due to run through Thursday and the shares are to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Friday. ($1 = 0.8077 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Arno Schuetze)